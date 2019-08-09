A few hours of your time helping a senior or individual with disabilities can make a great difference in their life, as well as in yours. Volunteer for Faith in Action, one of TRPIL’s services, and make a positive impact. Some recent requests from throughout the area are:
- A woman with a disability in Eighty Four needs help with light housekeeping.
- A veteran with a disability in Finleyville needs help with a one-time cleaning of his home.
- A senior woman with a disability in Monongahela needs assistance with a plumbing job in her shower.
- A senior woman in Brownsville needs help with rides to the store and to doctor appointments.
- A couple, both of whom with disabilities, in Allenport needs help with transportation to the store and doctor appointments.
- A senior woman with a disability in Washington needs help with light housekeeping.
- A senior woman in Burgettstown needs helps with light housekeeping and friendly calls.
For more information, call Faith in Action at TRPIL at 724-223-5115. Volunteers are trained and screened prior to placement.