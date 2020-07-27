Shelby Parisse was recently named Volunteer Administrators of Southwestern Pennsylvania's 2020 Evie Award Winner, which recognizes the year's most outstanding volunteer administrator. Parisse is a coordinator for the Foster Grandparent Program of Southwestern PA, locally sponsored by Wesley Family Services. She was nominated by her supervisor, Rebecca Maletto-Cornell, FGP program director.
Parisse is the coordinator for the Foster Grandparent Program of Southwestern PA, locally sponsored by Wesley Family Services. She has a bachelor's degree in social work from California University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of various associations including VASP, Health & Welfare, Older Adult Alliance and NAFGP. She has more than 15 years of experience in volunteer management and case management with older adults. Her passion has always been volunteerism and a sense of community. She specializes in matching senior volunteers with exceptional children to build a positive, loving, intergenerational relationship that lasts a lifetime.