The First Medical Company of Vietnam Veterans donated $1,040 in the memory of Carolyn G. Bundash to The Wig Salon located in the Charles L. & Rose Sweeney Melenyzer Regional Cancer Center at Monongahela Valley Hospital. Carolyn is the late wife of Vietnam veteran Michael Bundash III. She received cancer treatment at Mon Valley Hospital and assistance through the Wig Salon.
The veterans group recently had a reunion in Washington. During the reunion, the veterans held a silent auction and used the proceeds to donate to the charity.