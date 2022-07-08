veterans donation

The AP Delsandro Veterans Memorial Committee continued its 37th year of charitable giving by donating $250 to the Mon Valley Youth and Teen Association in Donora. The funds will pay for a child from Donora to attend Camp Watakamini youth camp at Laurel Hill State Park. The committee is raising funds to rebuild the memorial near 6th and Meldon in Donora through a donor brick drive. The 37th annual golf outing will be held at Butler’s Golf Course on August 14. Additional information on either event is available by calling 724-272-6171 or 724-984-0021. The MVYATA can be reached at 724-379-4889.

Pictured are Mary Anne Bandalo of the MVYATA and Tom Delsandro of the Veterans Memorial Committee.

