Veterans

The AP Delsandro Veterans Memorial Committee recently continued its 36th year of charitable giving by donating to two local organizations. The recipients of this year’s checks in the amount of $350 were Donora Veterans Council and Donora Historical Society. Included in this photo are, from left, Tom Delsandro, AP Delsandro Veterans Memorial Committee; Ron Janney, Donora Veterans Council; Flora Gibasiewicz, Donora Historical Society; Mark Pawelec, Donora Historical Society; and Ron Delsandro, AP Delsandro Veterans Memorial Committee.

