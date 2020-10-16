The AP Delsandro Veteran’s Memorial Committee recently continued its 36th year of charitable giving by donating to two local organizations. The recipients of this year’s checks in the amount of $350 were Donora Veterans Council and Donora Historical Society. Included in this photo are, from left, Tom Delsandro, AP Delsandro Veterans Memorial Committee; Ron Janney, Donora Veterans Council; Flora Gibasiewicz, Donora Historical Society; Mark Pawelec, Donora Historical Society; and Ron Delsandro, AP Delsandro Veterans Memorial Committee.
