The Washington County Agricultural Fair baking contest featured a variety of delicious entries in several categories: apple pie, chocolate cake, junior baking contest, angel food cake and crock pot. Following are the winners and their winning recipes.
Junior Baking Contest: First Place – Alexis Fox, Salted Caramel Sundae Brownies; Second Place – Taylor Crouse; Third Place – Mae Coburn
Apple Pie Contest: First Place – Kim Teichmann, My Best Apple Pie; Second Place – Michelle Ashby; Third Place – Sandy Campbell
Chocolate Cake Contest: First Place – Kim Newland, Decadent Chocolate Cake; Second Place – Heather Coburn; Third Place – Alexis Elliott
Crock Pot Contest: First Place – Courtney Cowden, Harvest Chowder; Second Place – Heather Coburn; Third Place – Anna Delaney
Angel Food Cake Contest: First Place – Alexis Elliott, McDonald, Pineapple Angel Colada; Second Place – Kim Teichmann, Avella
Salted Caramel Sundae Brownies
For Brownies
1 cup oil
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 PA preferred eggs, Hillendale brand
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1 cup flour
1/2 tsp baking power
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
Maraschino cherries for garnish
For caramel
1 can condensed milk
sea salt for garnish
For icing
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup PA preferred butter, Marburger brand
2/3 cup sugar
1 5 oz. can evaporated milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
Directions: To make caramel: Fill a large pot with water and submerge the unopened can of condensed milk. Boil for 3 hours. can must be covered with water at all times while boiling. Do not let water boil down and expose the can. Add water as needed to keep the can submerged. Let the can completely cool before opening.
To make brownies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine oil, sugar, and eggs. Slowly stir in cocoa powder. Add flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix well. Add vanilla. Pour batter into a greased pan. Bake 25-30 minutes.
To make icing: In a large bowl, combine shortening, butter, evaporated milk, sugar, and vanilla. Beat on medium speed for at least 8 minutes until thick.
Top cooled brownies with icing. Drizzle caramel over icing. Lightly sprinkle sea salt over caramel. Top each brownie with a maraschino cherry.
Decadent Chocolate Cake
Cake batter
1/3 cup butter
1/3 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
Mix together until light and fluffy.
Add 2 eggs one at a time mixing well.
2 2/3 cups cake flour
1 tsp Espresso powder
1 1/2 cups warm water
1/4 cup whole milk
1 tsp vanilla
Sift all ingredients together add to above ingredients mixing only until blended.
1 cup cocoa powder
1 tsp Espresso powder
1 1/2 cups warm water
1/4 cup whole milk
1 tsp vanilla
Whisk together, then add to above ingredients mixing only until blended
Grease and use cocoa powder to dust your baking pans. Pour ingredients into baking pans and bake at 350 degrees 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Do not overbake.
Filling
5 Tbsp flour
1 cup milk
Whisk together and cook until smooth and thick. Set aside to cool, or place in refrigerator to cool quicker.
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
Cream together. Mix all ingredients together until creamy.
Ganache
1/2 cup heavy cream
8 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 tsp Espresso powder
Melt in bolw over a simmering pot of water stirring occasionally. Cool to room temperature and then pour on cake, decorate.
My Best Apple Pie
Crust
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 tsp salt
2/3 cup crisco
1 beaten egg
1 1/2 tsp. vinegar
2-3 Tbsp ice water
Combine flour, salt, and crisco in bowl until crumbly. Add the beaten egg and vinegar, and 1 Tbsp of water at a time until dough is soft but not sticky. Divide into two balls. Roll out half for bottom crust and fill with apple filling mixture. Top with second crust, seal, and brush with milk and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, if desired. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes .
Filling
6 cups McIntosh apples, peeled, cored and sliced
1 cup sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
3 Tbsp flour
2 Tbsp butter, cut into small pieces
1/2 cup lemon juice
Toss apples with the lemon juice. Add sugar, cinnamon, flour and stir together. Pour into bottom crust and dot with the butter pieces. Top with second crust, seal, and cut steam vents in the center.
Pineapple Angel Colada
9 large egg whites room temperature, beaten to a firm peak, now add 1 ½ cups of sugar and 1 ¼ tsp of cream of tartar, sift in 1 cup of cake flour and ¼ tsp of pineapple juice, and 2 tsp of coconut milk, ¼ tsp of salt and ½ cup of well drained pineapple.
Place in an angel food cake pan and bake on lowest rack for 35 to 40 minutes until golden brown and dry on top. Invert on bottle and leave until completely cooled.
Frosting:
1 block of whipped cream cheese
1 container of cool whip
1 package dry vanilla pudding
2 tsp of pina colada extract
3 Tbsp of Malibu Coconut Rum
1/2 pineapple crushed and drained
1 1/2 cups of confectioners sugar
Beat cream cheese till fluffy add cool whip and pudding mix. Add all other ingredients to spreading consistency. Garnish. Needs refrigeration.
Harvest Chowder
Chowder Ingredients:
8 slices bacon, chopped for garnish (hand raised by my sister and myself)
1 lb. Italian sausage (hand raised by my sisters and myself
1/4 cup flour
5 cups chicken stock (homemade)
10 new potatoes (local farmers market)
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1 lb fresh sweet corn (R&L Cattle Company)
1 zucchini, diced (family garden)
2 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced (family garden)
1 cup creamline milk (Linden Creek Dairy)
1/3 cup julienne fresh basil leaves (grown by myself)
Handmade Stock Recipe and Instructions:
2 whole chickens
2 stalks of celery
2 onions
2 carrots
1 tsp black peppercorns
2 bay leaves
4 thyme sprigs
5 parsley sprigs (10 stems)
6 quarts water
Chop the vegetables and lay them on a baking sheet. Cut the chicken down into smaller pieces and add to the baking sheet. Roast for 45 minutes to an hour at 450 degrees . Add roasted vegetables and chicken bones to the stock pot. Add 6 quarts of water. Simmer 6 to 8 hours. Strain stock and let cool. Scrape fat off that rises to the top.
Chowder Instructions: Cook bacon for 10 to 15 minutes until brown. Then drain and set aside for garnish . Brown off the Italian sausage . Then drain and add to crock pot. Add floor to the sausage and stir. Pour in the chicken stock and stir. Add the potatoes, corn and seasonings. Stir.
Let cook for 3-4 hours on high and 4-6 hours on low . Add the zucchini, basil, and milk one hour before the chowder is done. Stir. Add the tomatoes right at the end of cooking and gently stir the chowder. Ladle chowder into bowls. Add toppings and enjoy!