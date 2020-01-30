The Valley Garden Club, for the ninth year, will be awarding a scholarship to assist a student pursuing an education in the study of horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning, land management or allied sciences. One $1,500 scholarship will be awarded for the full academic year and will be given to the student to further his or her education.
Students attending Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi high schools can contact their guidance office for scholarship application and information. The application, essay regarding student’s career goals, two recommendations and an official transcript must be received by April 17.
The Valley Garden Club, established in 1974, meets once a month at Lynnwood Lutheran Church.