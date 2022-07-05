The Valley Garden Club awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Gavin Maxson of Belle Vernon. Gavin is the son of Leslie and Craig Maxson. Maxson completed his first year at Penn State University in the Shreyer honors college in the field of agricultural engineering and was on the dean's list. During his first year, Maxson participated in a biological engineering seminar and was an EcoRep, educating his peers in sustainable practices, including composting and sourcing food locally from the PSU farm. Maxson noted, "All of these opportunities have allowed me to become more in tune with my University's quests to achieve sustainability and reduce its footprint as much as possible."
