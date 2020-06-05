The Valley Garden Club awarded a $1,500 scholarship to 2019 Monessen High School graduate Noah Quattro. He was also the awardee of last year’s scholarship and has since completed his freshman year in college. Noah will be entering his sophomore year at California University of Pennsylvania.In addition, Noah was awarded the Mary Alice Wheeler scholarship from The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania. Quattro is the son of Lisa and Jim Quattro Jr. of Monessen. His career goals are in the area of Environmental Conservation/Water Quality Specialist. Noah is a member of Trout Unlimited and a volunteer firefighter at Monessen Fire Department No. 1. Mardell Page presented Quattro with the check.
