United Way of Washington County received a $2,600 grant from Truist Financial Corporation to support its Community Impact Fund, specifically for those partner agency programs that help individuals and families in Washington County’s 38 ZIP code area who are facing homelessness, abuse and the inability to pay their utilities.
The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $50 million philanthropic pledge to help rebuild communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re very grateful to be part of this generous donation from Truist for our Community Impact Fund,” said United Way of Washington County executive director, P. Ann Hrabik. “This will assist us to continue helping people in our community who are receiving services through our partner agencies during this pandemic.”
Alex Brame, Central Pennsylvania regional president at Truist, said the organization is “proud to support Washington County.”
“This program is designed to support Washington County’s most vulnerable during this difficult time and aligns perfectly with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities,” Brame said.