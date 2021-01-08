The United Way of Washington County is the recipient of a $10,000 unsolicited, one-time special year grant from the Jack Buncher Foundation.
The Jack Buncher Foundation recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on nonprofits across their program/service areas and geographic regions and the unanticipated stretching of their limits. To assist, the JBF Grants Committee has approved a one-time Special Year grants including a $10,000 grant to the United Way of Washington County, according to a United Way of Washington County news release.
This grant will be used to support the United Way of Washington County’s Community Impact Fund that is currently supporting 36 local programs in the areas of education, financial stability and health, the release said.
"Many of our community members who are benefiting from these funded programs have been dramatically affected by the resulting domino effect of the pandemic," the release said. "Whether it is the supported the education program, 'Supporting Employment' of Transitional Employment Consultants, the financial stability program, 'Washington Family Shelter' of SPHS Connect, Inc. or the health program, 'Child Advocacy' of CASA for Kids, Inc., our Community Impact Fund is continuing to make a difference."
United Way of Washington County’s Executive Director, P. Ann Hrabik, MBA, CFRE, added, “During these challenging times, our presence in our community is needed more than ever. We are grateful for the support of the Jack Buncher Foundation with this grant of $10,000. Only with the support of organizations like JBF, our Workplace Giving Campaign partners and all of those who donate to sustain our mission, our impact is felt throughout our community.”
The Jack Buncher Foundation gives primarily to encourage the pursuit of ideas and innovations that unlock the potential of individuals and communities, and that enrich people's lives, the release said.
The United Way of Washington County serves the Washington County community covering a 38-zip code area from Burgettstown to Marianna, from West Alexander to Bentleyville. To support their mission, visit www.unitedwaywashco.org.