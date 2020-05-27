The United Way of Washington County is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Staunton Farm Foundation.
The grant has allowed the United Way of Washington County to upgrade to its computer and telephone systems, and create a new website it will launch in early summer, according to a United Way of Washington County news release.
“During these challenging times, we are most grateful for this funding to put into action vital ways to improve communications in Washington County to better serve those in need.,” United Way of Washington County’s executive director, P. Ann Hrabik, MBA, CFRE said.
The Staunton Farm Foundation’s mission is dedicated to improving the lives of people who live with mental illness and/or substance use disorders. Their works enhances behavioral health treatment and support by advancing best practices through grant making to nonprofit organizations in 10 Southwestern Pennsylvania counties.
For more information, visit www.stauntonfarm.org.