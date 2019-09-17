The United Way of Washington County would like to welcome Washington County nonprofits to learn more about submitting Community Impact Preliminary Applications for consideration of the multi-year Community Impact Grants.
The grants will will be considered from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.
A mandatory information meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, 240 Wellness Way, Washington. If a nonprofit is interested in submitting a preliminary application, a nonprofit representative is required to attend this meeting.
This mandatory meeting will explain how to submit a Community Impact Preliminary Application, the requirements for submission and other details of the process. Based on community needs, the United Way of Washington County’s funding priorities focus on the areas of education, financial stability and health. Nonprofits will be able to submit their preliminary applications during the time period of Nov. 1 to 30. In December, those nonprofits who have been approved to continue the process will be notified and invited to submit formal Community Impact Grant Applications.
Funding recommendations will be made by community members who volunteer to participate on the Community Impact Grant panels. These community members give of their time to review the grant applications, ask relevant questions to the nonprofit representatives about the programs to be funded, and make their recommendations to the United Way of Washington County Board of Directors for its final approval in June 2020. Approval of the grants will be based on the panelists’ recommendations, merits of the programs, community need and funding dollars available.
If a nonprofit is interested to learn more and plans to attend the meeting, please RSVP by sending an email to office@unitedwaywashco.org by Oct. 25. The email should include the name of the nonprofit, the name of the program seeking funding, the areas of focus – education, financial stability and health, and the name of the representative who plans to attend the meeting and his or her contact information. If additional representatives plan to attend, please add their names to the message.