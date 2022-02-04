The American Cancer Society continues the rich tradition of the circus and invites you to come one, come all to the greatest show in Washington County: the annual dinner-dance this Saturday evening.
The virtual event begins at 6 p.m.
“We did have to pivot. Because of the rise in numbers in COVID cases, we wanted to make sure that our volunteers and donors are safe,” said Nancy Verderber, senior development manager for the ACS northeast region. “The dance itself has had different flavors over the years. It has been held at golf clubs, in different hotels. We’ve been at the Hilton Garden Inn for a number of years. Zoom is just one more location that our supporters can get together and have a wonderful evening.”
Verderber said tickets to the virtual event – coming at you live from Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe – are available with a donation to the ACS.
Those who donate by noon Feb. 5 will receive a Zoom link to the circus-themed dinner-dance broadcast. The evening’s emcee is Andrew Stockey.
Along with music (guests receive a playlist along with their link), the ACS will play a video showcasing children who have benefitted from the organization’s research.
The ACS is also hosting an online auction that includes framed art; a Bradford House basket; wine and champagne baskets; gift certificates to Geno Levi and Chicco Baccello; a two-night stay in The Good Ole Days House in Belle Vernon; and a Speedway experience in Jennerstown.
“The winner ... they get to ride in the pace car and then they get to wave the green flag to start one of the races,” Verderber said, noting the committee was thrilled to offer this at auction.
The auction closes at 9 p.m. Saturday. Winners may pick up their prizes at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Since it began as a charity fundraiser hosted by a local group of friends – including Craig Gnagey, in whose honor the annual event is held – the dinner-dance has donated $915,690 to the ACS.
The committee aims to donate another $40,000 to fund pediatric cancer research programs this year.
“Even 25 years ago, if your child was diagnosed with cancer, the prognosis wasn’t great,” said Verderber. “It was a difficult challenge and we lost a lot of kids.”
Verderber said the annual dinner-dance has funded research targeted specifically to children with cancer, which has saved countless lives.
“The treatments are designed for children. That really has helped make it so that when a child goes through cancer, not only can they cure the cancer, they can manage the side effects,” she said, noting research also allows children with cancer to age healthily. “That is really where a lot of wonderful changes have happened. We want to make sure that they have a long future.”
Though the in-person dinner dance is always a grand evening – Verderber especially loves watching folks come together to enjoy a good time for a good cause – the virtual event is expected to be a roaring good time.
The anticipated weekend storm won’t be an issue, Verderber said, since attendees can gather in small groups to enjoy wine and dancing from the comfort of home.
“The ACS is still here. We’re still fighting cancer,” she said. “It’s a community event and they’re making a world of difference.”