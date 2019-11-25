Thank you to Range Resources, its employees, and Range’s service partners, for taking to the streets on Friday to help raise money for the 2000 Turkeys campaign.
For the fifth year, Range came to the aid of Washington County residents who need a helping hand during the Thanksgiving season.
And thanks to the Washington County community, whose donations enabled Range to raise about $36,000 for the 2000 Turkeys campaign, which enables the Greater Washington County Food Bank to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for Washington County families in need.
Range Resources employees collected $11,000 on Friday. Range pledged to match donations up to $25,000, and pledged $14,000 to reach that total.
Each $15 donation provides a Thanksgiving dinner, with all the fixings, for a family of four.
Range also collected nonperishable food items, which were delivered to a Washington food bank.
For that, too, we thank Range.
The goal of 2000 Turkeys is to reach $100,000 to enable the food bank to help area families, and we are closing in on that goal. To date, 2000 Turkeys has collected $91,000, and three days remain.
We’re grateful for the individuals, organizations and businesses who donate to 2000 Turkeys. Without groups like Trinity North Elementary School students, who collected $512 by holding a competition in November, 2000 Turkeys couldn’t happen.
The schoolwide contest called for students to donate their change and dollars, with the third grade students winning the competition – and a movie afternoon.
We also thank the Canonsburg Senior Center, and Todd the Turkey, for their contribution. Brenda Wacker, coordinator of the center, said residents and visitors purchased a feather for $2.50 and placed it on a poster board picture of Todd in order to keep him warm.
It warmed our hearts.
It’s not too late to make a donation to 2000 Turkeys. Please mail a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA, 15301.
We thank you, and wish you a blessed, happy and healthy Thanksgiving Day.
Thank you to the following for their generous contributions:
