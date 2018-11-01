Transitional Paths to Independent Living (TRPIL) recently was awarded with two grants totaling $65,000.
A $25,000 grant was received from the FISA Foundation, and a $40,000 award was given by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s High Impact Priority and Direct Effect Grants program.
The FISA Foundation grant is for home modifications for people with disabilities.
“The FISA Foundation grant is important to our organization,” said Kathleen Kleinmann, CEO of TRPIL. “These grant funds will enable us to provide modifications to people’s homes for their health, welfare and safety.”
FISA was originally founded in 1911 by an organization that became known as the Federation of Independent School Alumnae to improve the lives of poor and working-class women. The organization changed over the years, and in 1956, converted its convalescent home into Harmarville Rehabilitation Center. In 1996, Harmarville was sold and the FISA Foundation was established to continue the charitable work of the federation.
The grant given by the Reeve Foundation was one of 66 grants totaling more than $1 million to fund a variety of projects and programs to benefit the paralysis community.
The foundation received an unprecedented total of more than 600 requests, and after a rigorous review process, ultimately funded 18 High Impact Priority grants totaling $679,922 and 48 Direct Effect grants totaling $551,061.
TRPIL will use the grant for transitioning individuals with disabilities out of nursing facilities into the homes they choose. Since last July, TRPIL has transitioned 117 individuals. TRPIL will use these funds to ensure these homes are accessible and meet their needs. TRPIL works to establish supports that enable individuals with disabilities to live full and independent lives.
“The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation grant is very important to advancing our mission to strengthen consumer choice and active citizenship,” said Kleinmann. “These grant funds will improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, living on their own, in the home of their choice.
Transitional Paths to Independent Living affirms liberty and justice for all people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.trpil.com or call 724-223-5115.