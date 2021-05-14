West Greene and Trinity high schools will receive grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Ag and Youth Grant Program to promote development of the Commonwealth’s agriculture and young adults who are interested in it, according to a news release from State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township.
Trinity received $25,000 for building construction for students to acquire knowledge and skills to address agricultural mechanization, sustainability, and nontraditional agriculture methodologies, as well as $7,500 for agricultural education, the release said.
“Because agriculture is expected to struggle significantly to fill important positions in the years ahead, we must be proactive about working against that sobering possibility,” Bartolotta said. “Investing in one of Pennsylvania’s top industries and our young adults is money well spent, and I look forward to learning more about how both schools effectively use the grants.”
West Greene received $3,048 for a student greenhouse improvement and $5,499 for a fabrication shop MIG welder equipment upgrade, the release said.
“As an early supporter of the historic PA Farm Bill, I am so pleased to see these funds invested at West Greene High School and many other schools around our state to encourage interest in careers in the agriculture industry,” said state Sen. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson. “Our state is among the tops in the country for agriculture and these investments are imperative to ensure the industry’s strong and vibrant future.”