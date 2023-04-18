Hefner

Arwen Hefner, a student in the Trinity Area School District, won the 25th District American Legion Oratorical Contest held at Edwin Scott Linton Post No. 175 in Washington. She advanced and won at the inter-district contest, and then competed at the western section contest in Zelienople, where she finished second among four contestants. Hefner is the daughter of the Rev. Jason and Dao Hefner. Pictured, from left, are David I. Blose, past commander of Post 175; Hefner, and Rob Doria, oratorical chairman.

