20220218_com_girl scout standalone.jpeg

Erin Dunn, a seventh-grade Trinity student, recently earned her Girl Scout Silver Award. Dunn is in Girl Scout Troop 53563, led by Linda Brison. The Silver Award is the second highest Girl Scouts award, and the highest award a Girl Scout cadette can earn. To earn this award participants must develop a program or concept that will make a lasting impact on their community and log a minimum of 50 hours. For her project, Dunn made stuffies to place in a local doctor’s office. She designed the pattern, cut fabric, sewed and stuffed them. She also created a website detailing the process.

Courtesy of Amanda Dunn

