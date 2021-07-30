20210730_com_girl scout standalone.jpg

Kiley Furman received her Girl Scout Silver Award in a May 22 ceremony May at Laboratory Presbyterian Church in Washington. The Silver Award is the second highest award in Girl Scouting. Kiley is a sophomore at Trinity High School. She has been a member of Girl Scout Troop 52013 since she was in kindergarten. Her project was building a Blessings Box that is available 24/7 at the church for anyone who is food insecure. Kiley is also a member of the Trinity color guard, and rifle and lacrosse teams. She is the daughter of Michele and Charles Furman of Washington.

