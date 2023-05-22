Sara Setto, a senior at Trinity High School, is graduating with extra honors.
Setto earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, one of the highest honors a Girl Scout can achieve, for her work to create an outlet where students can express themselves through art.
Setto launched a YouTube channel last year featuring resourceful craft ideas and showcasing ways to find inspiration in everyday items. Setto, a Scholastic Art and Writing American Vision Award winner, also taught ceramics and jewelry-making to kids during Trinity's annual art show.
Setto was one of 55 Girl Scouts in Western Pennsylvania to earn the Gold Award over the past year. Together, the Scouts logged more than 4,500 hours of community service during their projects.
The Gold Award winners were celebrated by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania on May 7.
