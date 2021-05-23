Trinity North Elementary students have been busy. They participated in a community service project by collecting socks in honor of Dr. Seuss’s book, Fox in Socks. Dozens of socks were donated during National Reading Month in March and were given to the Women and Children’s Shelter of Washington in April.
Trinity North also participated in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Hero Squad Program, called Pennies for Patients. The three-week fundraiser helped to raise critical funds for those who are stricken with blood cancer, along with their families.
The elementary school held a virtual assembly to kick off the event. Students learned about cells, blood, cancer, and heroes. The students were challenged to become part of the hero squad and help children who are ill. The students raised $1,650, surpassing their goal of $1,500. Heather Heimberger’s kindergarten class brought in the most donations.
Trinity North Elementary School students read 6,252 books in March during National Reading Month as part of the Silly String Challenge. Principal Eric Lauver challenged students to read 5,800 books, which they easily surpassed. The first graders led all grade levels by reading 2,650 books, led by Jennifer Quinn’s first-grade class, which read 1,022, the most in any class. A Silly String Challenge assembly will be held in May.