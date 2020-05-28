Eric Lauver, principal at Trinity North Elementary, spent the afternoon of May 22 being pelted with water balloons and sponges by his sons, Aaron and Alex, along with the help of his wife, Rie.
It was the climax to the Soak the Principal challenge that was set at the beginning of March.
The school’s students were challenged to read 5,700 books for the month and in return, Lauver and his staff would be soaked during a school-wide assembly in May.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing in-person classes at the school, the virus could not stop the students from reading.
At the end of the challenge, which restarted in April and ended in May, the students exceeded their goal by reading 7,738 books.
First grade read the most books with 2,570 in the month.
The staff, students and their families were able to warch the soaking live on Trinity’s North network. The video was also saved for later viewing.