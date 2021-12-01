20211128_com_trinity reunion standalone.jpg

Trinity High School Class of 1971 held its 50th class reunion Aug. 20 with a picnic at the Stone Pavilion in Washington Park including the classes of 1970 and 1972 and a dinner/dance in the George Washington Hotel ballroom Aug. 21. From left, are row one, Denny Confort, Edith (Morrow) Ruffalo, Helen (Comfort) Frabel, Sandy (McCracken) Lowther, Diane (Evans) Yurkovich, Debbie (Jewel) Mark; row two, Sherri (Beck) Vlainich, Cathy (Watt) Smith, Debbie (Hart) Elmore, Kathleen (Bruckner) Maloy, Gary Yaquinto, Sarah (Loar) Tabella, Patti (Garrett) Harris, Debbie (Haney) Gump, Donna Passo Walker, Dan Reilly, Becky Krol, Jay McVehil; row three, Karen (Wayman) Headley, Marc Hobbs, Cindy (Lantz) Good, Luann (Logsdon) Day, Karen (MacKinney) Narus, Linda (McConnell) Staley, Barbara Hall, Jim Jackson; row four, Larry Headley, Jeff Reynolds, Sam Hartley, Becky (Bigler) Allen, Kathey (Strope) Snyder, Debbie (McKelvey) Haynie, Kitty (Trettel) Fischer, Dan Dye, Vanessia (Allen) Berzinsky, Diana (Niederhelman) Morris, Bob Bamont, Lucille (D’Hoedt) Mchaffrey, Diane (Hackney) Chenney, Dave Thompson, Jim Taylor; row five, Don Dallatore, Jack Roach, John Knestrick, Lauren (Hewitt) Mellars, Bob Beard, Barbara (Ashmore) Wojcuich, Tim Brock, Terry DeWitt, Jeff Cokeley, Sue (Guthrie) Cokeley, Barbara (Hixon) Lucas; row six, Duane Day, Randy Allen, Dennis Tucker, Dennis Mosier, Norman George and Lisa (Varner) Latchney.

