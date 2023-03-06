Trinity High School class of 1962 reunion

Trinity High School Class of 1962 held its 60-year reunion on August 13th at the Delfini Room in Meadowlands. Classmates attending were first row, from left, Sue Stickle Pomykala, Sarah Moses Steratore, Mary Lou Yuvan White, Ed Mazur, Don Walker, Creighton Wilson, Carol Keeling, Tim Chop and Carol Webb Chopp; second row, Welchie Winston, Joyce Elliott Spencer, Susan Redd Miles, Betty Comstock Crompton, Carolyn Grummick Krol, Linda Langhout Kelvington, Joan Piecknick Agnew, Kathie Mayer Donahoo, Barbara Milliken Funk, Sylvia Sams Phillips, DonnaHigginbotham Young, BonnieSnyder Patress, Linda Nichols Steele, and Ed Steele; third row, John Pomykala, John Tommazin, Eva Mae Antil Byers, Carole Funk Malmgren, Donna Davis Staso, Ken Berdine, Chuck Czmiel, Ken Lindley; fourth row, Pat Quinn, Tom Lemons, AlLong, Rick Kelvington, Marilyn Yauch Dotson, Bob MacKinney, Lucille Hatfield Longstreth, Bil Yaw; and fifth row, Joe Krol, Wayne Roth, Bob Dragan, Elizabeth Davis Hatfield, Joe Longstreth.
