Trinity High School graduate Emilio B. Borello, son of Vincent and Judi Borello of Washington, has received the Primo Italiano Lodge 2800 Italian American Heritage $2,500 scholarship.
An Honor Student, Borello won the Trinity High School PTA Academic Excellence Award, American Legion Academic Achievement Award and Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Statewide Poster Contest.
Borello was a member of Future Business Leaders of America and Spanish clubs. He was also a PA State Police Camp Cadet, as well as a volunteer for the Center for Coalfield Justice.
Borello also works for Washington Health Systems, as a lifeguard at the Cameron Wellness Center and at Mia Cucina Pasta.
In the Fall, Borello plans to attend Washington & Jefferson College, pursuing a degree in environmental science.