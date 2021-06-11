Trinity High School graduate Lilyanna Ritenour, daughter of Victoria and Scott Ritenour of Washington, was named recipient of the 2021 Sons and Daughters of Italy, Primo Italiano Lodge 2800, Italian American Heritage $2,500 scholarship. Ritenour is an honor roll student with a 4.7 GPA. She was captain of the cross country and mock trial teams. Ritenour will attend Cedarville University in the fall where she plans to pursue a doctoral degree in pharmacy with a minor in Bible studies. Reed Vaira, committee chair, presented the certificate and check. Pictured from left are Victoria Ritenour, Lillyanna Ritenour, Reed Vaira and Scott Ritenour.
