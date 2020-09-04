Colby Furman officially received the rank of Eagle Scout at an Aug. 9 ceremony at Lighthouse Community Church in Washington. His original ceremony had to be postponed because of coronavirus restrictions. Furman is a member of Troop 1017 in South Franklin Township. He earned his Eagle Rank Nov. 13 after completing his Eagle Project of repainting the garage of the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department. He was given the Eagle Scout oath by his grandfather Roger Hill, who received his Eagle rank in 1965. Furman is a 2020 graduate of Trinity High School and is currently attending Slippery Rock University to study physics and mechanical engineering. He is the son of Michele and Charles Furman of Washington.
