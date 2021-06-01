Karen Huff’s fifth-grade class at Trinity South Elementary School planted more than 40 seedlings on the edge of the school's playground in May.
The seedlings were provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Seedlings for Schools program. The seedlings were ordered free of charge by Huff to give students an opportunity to plant a tree, observe its growth and learn about the importance of trees as a source of food and habitat for wildlife, according to an EQT Foundation news release.
For the third year in a row, the EQT Foundation has supported the Seedlings for Schools program in Greene, eastern Washington and southeastern Allegheny counties. A $20,000 grant has subsidized seed purchase and efforts to increase school participation, the release said. This year, 23 schools in EQT’s southwestern Pennsylvania service area participated in the program that serves to raise awareness for conservation by educating students on the critical role trees play in the environment, the release said.
The program was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said..
The EQT Foundation is the philanthropic arm of EQT Corporation based in Pittsburgh. The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation, based in State College, raises funds for the Seedlings for Schools program and provides marketing support to communicate the value of these programs to teachers across the state, the release said.
Teachers of classes kindergarten through 12th grade can order one seedling for each student at no cost during the program’s order period in February and March, the release said.