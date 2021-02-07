Six members of the Trinity Future Farmers of American Chapter earned their Keystone Degree this year. Members were awarded their Keystone Degree at the Jan. 11 Virtual Mid-Winter Convention.
The members include:
Ensley Clark, who is a senior and Trinity FFA president. She is the daughter of Jason and Racheal Clark of Washington. Projects that helped Clark obtain the Keystone Degree include market hog, market lamb, market goat and breeding hog.
Rebecca Conkle, a senior, is a daughter of Mark Conkle of Charleroi and Chuck and Amanda Moravec of Washington. Projects that helped Conkle obtain the Keystone Degree include Observer-Reporter newspaper delivery, Job Placement; market goat; and market lamb.
Sarah Holland, who is a senior and Trinity FFA historian, is the daughter of Bendy and Stephanie Holland of Washington. Projects that helped Holland obtain the Keystone Degree include market hog, market steer and Dutch rabbit care.
Brooke Locy, who is a senior, is the daughter of Michael and Kay Locy of Washington. Four years of market lamb projects helped Locy obtain the Keystone Degree.
Delaney Slesh, who is a senior and Trinity FFA treasurer, is the daughter of Christopher and Jenny Slesh of Washington. Projects that helped Slesh obtain the Keystone Degree include laying hens, and floral design assistant, Shop ‘n Save Floral Shop, job placement.
Chloe Tamulinas, who is a senior and Trinity FFA vice president, is the daughter of William and Stacy Tamulinas of Washington. Projects that helped Chloe obtain the Keystone Degree include market hogs, market goat and Washington County Beef representative, advocacy.
More than four hundred FFA members from across the state received Keystone Degrees at the Pennsylvania FFA Virtual Mid-Winter Convention. Only high school seniors, or graduates in their third year of membership, are eligible to apply for the Keystone Degree. The candidates must have demonstrated leadership abilities and earned or productively invested at least $1,000 and/or worked at least 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program. Just 3% of the more-than 8,000 Pennsylvania FFA members qualify each year for a Keystone Degree.