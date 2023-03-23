Trinity High School Class of 1957 held its 65th reunion Sept. 10 at the Delfini Room in Meadow Lands. Attending were, front row, from left: Ruth Kirk Nagy, Shirley Comstock Desmond, Marcia Lemons Malgay, Veronica Sensky Capullo, JoAnn Pomycala Marriner, Mary Lee Winnett, Mary Jane Maleski Dague, Patty Brooks Caruso and Edwin Lemley; second row, Lois Miklic Gidley, Gene Ault, Bob Owens, Rex Johnson, Bob Wilson, John Lindley, Barbara Hoffman Isenberg, Lois Kern, Laverna Ostrander Drabeck, and Donn Henderson; and third row, Francis Noble, John Wise, Jim Reynolds, Elwood Penn, Joe Murn, Arthur Nemeth, Chuck Riggle, Jean Johnson Evans and Jim Andrew.
Tags
Latest News
- NTSB: Crews failed to de-ice road before massive Texas crash
- Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online
- Other states are copying Florida's "Don't Say Gay" efforts
- 1 million march in France, unions call new pension protests
- Sports Betting Line
- Hoskins hurt; Wainwright, Iglesias on IL before opening day
- Stocks tick higher after another dizzying day on Wall Street
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.