Trinity Class of '57

Trinity High School Class of 1957 held its 65th reunion Sept. 10 at the Delfini Room in Meadow Lands. Attending were, front row, from left: Ruth Kirk Nagy, Shirley Comstock Desmond, Marcia Lemons Malgay, Veronica Sensky Capullo, JoAnn Pomycala Marriner, Mary Lee Winnett, Mary Jane Maleski Dague, Patty Brooks Caruso and Edwin Lemley; second row, Lois Miklic Gidley, Gene Ault, Bob Owens, Rex Johnson, Bob Wilson, John Lindley, Barbara Hoffman Isenberg, Lois Kern, Laverna Ostrander Drabeck, and Donn Henderson; and third row, Francis Noble, John Wise, Jim Reynolds, Elwood Penn, Joe Murn, Arthur Nemeth, Chuck Riggle, Jean Johnson Evans and Jim Andrew.

