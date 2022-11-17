The Trinity High School Class of 1972 gathered on Sept. 17 to celebrate their 50th reunion. Attending were, row one, from left: Jimmy Dean, Kent Pettit, Joyce Pavkovich Hannen, Mark Post, Brenda Dagg Saunders, Scott Bunner, Jeff Cordy, Colleen Weaver Dille, Linda Gallagher Wirtz, Dave Sim; row two, Karen Stickel Haines, Susan Wheeler Morris, Cheryl Semple Bauer, Sandy Morris Kveder, Nancy Romano Jozwick, Peggy Gaus Hickman, Debbie Andy Porter, Debbie Hughes Aanderud, Sandy Adams Shrader, Sharon Cain Crile, Andrea Finder Draisen, Charles Hoyes, Keith Burgh, Kathy Ott Stolfer; row three, Valerie Nackoneczny Payne, Debbie Keisling, Kim Clark Nuzum, Terri Toth Michael, Renee Miscio, Debbie Sisul Cordy, Susan Gilmore Capuro, Michel Passalacqua, Pam Morris Jones, Linda Caldwell Levers, Nancianne Silvers Clark, Bonnie Lewis Knox, Susan Porter Messamore, Beverly Toth Lewis, Melanie Hoover Maskovich, Debbie Briggs Phillips, Terry O’Brien Profrock, Sherry Jacobs Draskovich, Carol Dunbar DeRose, Beth Graham Shannon, Sara Risbin; row four, Dave Fisher, Christie Derrow Mitchell, Linda White Stormes, Debbie Keirs Lucas, Nick Golaski, Jeff Turner, Barb Warco Stultz, Jeff Blayney, Cindy Rydzak, Bill Tibbens, Mike Guza, Barry Johnson, Carol Phillips, Ray Dallatore, Patsy Capo, Dale Henry, Robert Loar, Sam Desmond; row five, Robert Sargent, Randy Edmonds, Tim Taylor, Paul Scarberry, Don Ward, Tom Porter, Tommy King, Malcolm Hay, Jimmy Sams, Tony Bongiovanni, and Jeff Good.
Trinity Class of 1972
