The Observer-Reporter has compiled a list of trick-or-treat times for municipalities in the newspaper’s coverage area. If your community is not included in this listing, contact newsroom@observer-reporter.com with the date and time of trick-or-treat festivities.

Greene County

Aleppo: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Carmichaels: 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 31

Center Township: 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Clarksville: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Cumberland: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31; “Truck or Treat” at Sky View Drive-In – 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31

Freeport: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Gilmore: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Greene: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Greensboro: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30, Trunk or Treat at the Greensboro Fire Hall from and a dance party from 5 to 9 p.m.

Jefferson: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Monongahela: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 3

Morgan: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Morris: 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Perry: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30

Richhill: 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Springhill: Oct. 30, there will be a Trunk or Treat at the Springhill Community Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Washington: 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 30,Trunk or Treat at Washington Township Park in Ruff Creek.

Wayne: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Waynesburg: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Washington County

Amwell: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Bentleyville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30; Halloween parade, 1 p.m., Oct. 30 on Main Street, Bentleyville

Buffalo: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 30

Burgettstown: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

California: 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 30

Canonsburg: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Canton: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Carroll: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30

Cecil: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Centerville: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Charleroi: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30

Chartiers: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Claysville: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30

Cokeburg: 5 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31

Deemston: 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 30

Donora: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 30

East Washington: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Jefferson: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

McDonald: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Mt. Pleasant: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

New Eagle: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 30

North Franklin: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

North Strabane: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Nottingham: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Peters: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Prosperity: 2 to 3 p.m., Oct. 31

Smith: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Somerset: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30, Trunk or Treat at township building

South Franklin: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30

South Strabane: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Union: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Washington: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

West Alexander: 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30; Trunk or Treat at 34 West Liberty St., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29

Westmoreland County

Monessen: 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 30; Trunk or Treat 4 to 6 p.m., City Park

Rostraver: 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 30

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In