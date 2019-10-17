news6

The Observer-Reporter has compiled a list of trick- or-treat times for municipalities in the newspaper’s coverage area. If your community is not included in this listing, contact newsroom@observer-reporter.com with the date and time of trick-or- treat festivities.

Allegheny County

South Fayette: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Greene County

Carmichaels: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27

Center: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Cumberland: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27

Franklin: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24

Greene: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Morgan: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Morris: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Jefferson: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Perry: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26

Richhill: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Taylorstown: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Washington: 5 to 7 p.m. Washington Township Park Trunk or Treat

Waynesburg: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24

Washington County

Bentleyville: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Buffalo: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Burgettstown: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

California: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26

Canonsburg: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Canton: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Carroll: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Cecil: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Centerville: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Charleroi: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Chartiers: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Claysville: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Cokeburg: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Deemston: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26

Donegal: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Donora: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26

Dunlevy: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26

East Washington: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Ellsworth: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Finleyville: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Houston: 6 to 7:30 pm. Oct. 31

Jefferson: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

McDonald: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Monongahela: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26

Morris: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27

Mt. Pleasant: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

New Eagle: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26

North Bethlehem: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

North Franklin: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

North Strabane: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Nottingham: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Peters: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Smith: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

South Franklin: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

South Strabane: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Speers: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Union: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Washington: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

West Bethlehem: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26

