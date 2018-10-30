Halloween
Halloween decorations cover a home along West Pike Street in Houston.

 Holly Tonini

Aleppo Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Bentleyville - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Burgettstown Borough - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Canonsburg Borough - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Canton Township - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Cecil Township - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Center Township - 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Centerville - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Charleroi - Downtown trick-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with parade immediately following; regular trick-or-treat is 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Clarksville Borough - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Ellsworth Borough - 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Fallowfield Township - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Finleyville - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Freeport Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Gilmore Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Greene Township - 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Greensboro Borough - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Jackson Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Jefferson Township (Greene County) - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Jefferson Township (Washington County) - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Midway Borough - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Monongahela Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Morgan Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Morris Township (Greene County) - 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Mt. Pleasant Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

North Bethlehem Township - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

North Franklin Township - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Nottingham Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Peters Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Richhill Township - 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Union Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Washington Township - Trunk-or-treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, at the township park

Wayne Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

