Aleppo Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Bentleyville - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Burgettstown Borough - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Canonsburg Borough - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Canton Township - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Cecil Township - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Center Township - 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Centerville - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Charleroi - Downtown trick-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with parade immediately following; regular trick-or-treat is 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Clarksville Borough - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Ellsworth Borough - 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Fallowfield Township - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Finleyville - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Freeport Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Gilmore Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Greene Township - 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Greensboro Borough - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Jackson Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Jefferson Township (Greene County) - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Jefferson Township (Washington County) - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Midway Borough - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Monongahela Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Morgan Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Morris Township (Greene County) - 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Mt. Pleasant Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
North Bethlehem Township - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
North Franklin Township - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Nottingham Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Peters Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Richhill Township - 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Union Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Washington Township - Trunk-or-treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, at the township park
Wayne Township - 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31