The Observer-Reporter has compiled a list of trick-or-treat times for municipalities in the newspaper’s coverage area. If your community is not included in this listing, contact newsroom@observer-reporter.com with the date and time of trick-or-treat festivities.
Greene County
Aleppo: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Cumberland: 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 31; Truck or Treat at Sky View Drive-In 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31
Monongahela: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Morgan: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Waynesburg: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Washington County
Amwell: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Bentleyville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30
Buffalo: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 30
Burgettstown: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
California: 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 30
Canonsburg: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Canton: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Carroll: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30
Cecil: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Centerville: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Charleroi: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30
Chartiers: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Claysville: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30
Cokeburg: 5 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31
Deemston: 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 30
Donora: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 30
East Washington: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Jefferson: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
McDonald: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Mt. Pleasant: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
New Eagle: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 30
North Franklin: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
North Strabane: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Nottingham: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Peters: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Prosperity: 2 to 3 p.m., Oct. 31
Smith: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Somerset: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30, Trunk or Treat at township building
South Franklin: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30
South Strabane: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Union: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Washington: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
West Alexander: 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30; Trunk or Treat at 34 West Liberty St., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29
Westmoreland County
Monessen: 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 30; Trunk or Treat 4 to 6 p.m., City Park
Rostraver: 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 30