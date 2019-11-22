Cecil Township will hold its annual toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots of Washington County from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7. To participate, bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $5 or more to the Cecil Township Public Works Garage, 3655 Millers Run Road (by Cecil Park). Refreshments will be provided, and Santa Claus will be visiting as well.
Monetary donations will be accepted. Checks may be made payable to the Greater Washington Toys for Tots.
For more information, call Mark Secreti, 412-217-1842; Rich Kotar, 724-745-3730, or Toys for Tots, 724-225-2087.