An application for Town & Country Garden Club’s 2020 annual scholarship is available for any graduating senior at Carmichaels Area, Central Greene, Jefferson-Morgan, Southwestern Greene or West Greene high schools. Graduating seniors who are pursuing an education in environmental studies, conservation, ecology, horticulture, landscape planning rural/urban, wildlife or any environmental study may apply.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded in May for one academic year. Applicants may contact their respective guidance counselor for the application. The deadline to apply is April 15.

