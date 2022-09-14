Short on time to cook? Calling on quick and easy mealtime solutions can be just what your family needs to ensure dinners together are always on the menu.
Start with a versatile base ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes from snacks and appetizers to main courses and sides. For example, you can add protein-packed Success Boil-in-Bag Tri-Color Quinoa to your pantry for a good source of fiber in meals to keep your family moving.
Enjoy its light, nutty flavor in a twist on Taco Tuesdays with these Baja Fish Taco Bowls, a deconstructed take on classic fish tacos that swap out the tortilla for quick-cooking quinoa mixed with nutrient-dense kale and drizzled with a zesty lime and yogurt crema. As a tasty way to encourage kiddos to eat fish and veggies, it can also help you add hearty whole grains to the weekly menu while savoring a lighter version of traditional Baja sauce.
These delicious, bite-sized Beef and Quinoa Meatballs provide a perfect meal prep option for families as they can be mixed and matched with your loved ones’ favorite sides from rice to steamed veggies. Adding quinoa to your meatballs is a quick upgrade of plant-based protein that adds flavor to every bite.
Baked in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, they’re simple to put together before tossing in the oven for an easy weeknight solution. Another tasty hack: turn this dish into kid-friendly sliders by warming dinner rolls right alongside the meatballs.
Baja Fish Taco Bowls Recipe
2 bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa
4 white-fleshed fish fillets (5-6 ounces each)
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced
Prepare quinoa according to package directions. In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Season fish with Cajun seasoning and salt. Cook 2-3 minutes per side, or until fish is lightly browned and starts to flake. Set aside. In small bowl, stir yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and cumin. In medium bowl, toss quinoa with kale. Divide between four bowls. Top each with fish, sliced avocado and dollop of yogurt and lime crema.
Substitutions: Use taco seasoning or chili powder in place of Cajun seasoning. Use arugula or baby spinach instead of kale.
Beef and Quinoa Meatballs Recipe
1 bag Success Tri-Color Quinoa
1 pound extra-lean ground beef
¼ cup finely chopped onion
¼ teaspoon dried oregano leaves
¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Preheat oven to 400 degrees farenheit. Coat large baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In large bowl, mix quinoa, ground beef, egg, carrot, onion, ketchup, garlic, soy sauce, salt, pepper, oregano and thyme. Form mixture into walnut-sized meatballs and arrange on prepared baking sheet. Bake approximately 20 minutes, or until cooked through and golden brown.
Spoon marinara sauce over top then sprinkle with cheese; bake 5 minutes, or until sauce is hot and cheese is melted. Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley.
Tip: Make sliders by slicing dinner rolls in half and placing meatballs on bottom halves. Cover with top halves of rolls and serve.
