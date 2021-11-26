The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to Thomas Enzerra Autism Project. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Fran Suppok, secretary/treasurer Chapter 16; Eric Briggs; Paula Enzerra; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; and Rick Cross.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 10