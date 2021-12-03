The Village in California received a $10,000 grant from The Rite Aid Foundation as part of its 2021 Giving Tuesday grant award.
The grant will be used to help The Village’s classrooms recover from COVID-19 enrollment losses, according to a news release from the Villages.
“The Village is committed to high quality early childhood education and this grant will help us to continue to provide a super level of attention and education to the young children in our care,” said Cherie Sears, Village president.
The Village is one of nearly 500 partner charities across the country receiving a Giving Tuesday grant from The Rite Aid Foundation. The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program. This year’s total foundation grant allocation was $4.8 million.
“The Village shares The Rite Aid Foundation’s caring commitment to creating healthier and more equitable neighborhoods,” said Matthew DeCamara, executive director of The Rite Aid Foundation, a public charity established by Rite Aid in 2001. “All of our Giving Tuesday grant recipients address the profound realities of racial inequities and health disparities through their own ways and strategies – and have done it during an unprecedented public-health crisis that has significantly interrupted normal programming, fundraising events and daily operations. We’re grateful to support their important work and uplift our neighborhoods together.”
The Village is nationally accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Students from 6 weeks to 5 years old learn from teachers through creative play. Scholarships are provided at Liberty Street for children whose parents are full-time students in junior/senior high school, college, trade school, or other vocational training. Scholarships are provided at The Rutledge Institute for children ages 3-5 whose parents qualify based on family income.
At Liberty Street, subsidies are accepted from Child Care Works and other parents can pay market rates.