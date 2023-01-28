Generations of Americans learned to type with “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog,” some to the click-clack cadence of a typewriter, others to the plastic pluck of computer keys.

“I can picture the class: It was in El Dorado High School, up in the Sierras in California,” said Arlene Lantzer, a Graysville native who completed high school out west before moving home to Greene County in 1980. “My typing class was over the boiler (room). It was just a unique room, big windows and, of course, the rows of typewriters when you walk in.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In