The Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education (NCCHE) will host a book signing featuring one of the co-editors of the center’s recently published book, “The Memory of Goodness,” on Wednesday, April 6 at 4 p.m. in Cecilian Hall on the university’s Greensburg campus.
“The Memory of Goodness” contains probing essays by Eva Fleischner, a dedicated Catholic who became a remarkable, pioneering Holocaust scholar and educator. Fleischner’s writings focus on teaching, rescue and responsibility, and Jewish-Christian relations, the fields in which Fleischner made her most important contributions to Holocaust studies. They reveal Fleischner’s fierce and unrelenting determination to affirm the inclusive religious pluralism that flourishing post-Holocaust respect between Christians and Jews requires.
The book was edited by Holocaust scholars Carol Rittner and John K. Roth, who have published many books together, including most recently, “Advancing Holocaust Studies.”
Rittner will be on hand to discuss the book and sign copies, which will be on sale at the event at a discounted rate.
In addition, Dr. Debra Faszer-McMahon, dean of the Seton Hill School of Humanities, will discuss and sign copies of her recent publication, “A Laboratory of Her Own: Women and Science in Spanish Culture.” The book gathers diverse voices to address women’s interaction with STEM fields in the context of Spanish cultural production.
The event is open to the public.