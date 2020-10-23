The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Mary Ellen O’Neill Division No. 4, Mon Valley, is a Sisterhood of Irish and Irish American Catholic Women. Division No. 4 officers are, from left, Dottie Taylor, vice president; Dorothy Weldon, president; Carole Seader, Irish historian and financial secretary; and Kathleen Lynch, secretary. Officers not pictured are Ellen Lahey Cmar, missions/charities; Pat Loversidge, freedom for all Ireland; Helen June Bednarczyk, Trenna Loversidge, Gloria Tracey, past president.
