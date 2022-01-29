The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania (GCFP) is offering 13 scholarships to students who plan to further their education in agriculture, agronomy, floriculture, horticulture, landscape, architecture, botany, biology (excluding medical), conservation, management: environmental engineering, conservation, forestry, plant pathology, city planning, wildlife science and land management. Each scholarship is a minimum of $1,000.
GCFP scholarship information and application are found under “Forms Library” at www.pagardenclubs.org. These scholarships are available to high school seniors, college or graduate students who are residents of Pennsylvania. All applications must be signed by a sponsoring federated garden club, which in District X is Kay Bair, Town & Country Garden Club, teba@windstream.net.
The deadline for all applications is Feb. 1 to the GCFP state scholarship chairman in Pennsylvania listed at www.pagardenclubs.org.