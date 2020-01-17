Several years ago, I was invited to attend a dinner meeting at the Washington & Jefferson College Commons of one of Washington County’s most unique and under the radar organizations. Shortly thereafter, I was asked to join the group and readily became the newest inductee into The Fortnightly, a Washington County institution.
“The Fortnightly” name comes from the original by-laws which direct the members: “to meet each fortnight with no more than two regular meetings to be held in any one calendar month.”
The first meeting of the group occurred Nov. 16, 1882 in what is now the First United Presbyterian Church on West Wheeling Street. Since its inception, The Fortnightly has been an eclectic group of lawyers, physicians, college professors and theologians. The meeting format has evolved into a brief social fellowship that proceeds an informal dinner, followed by a business meeting, ending with a written presentation by one of the members and a question and answer session.
Since 1952, The Fortnightly has found a permanent home at W&J, although it has never considered itself a college function or literary society. The stated purpose in The Fortnightly by-laws is to provide “mutual entertainment and improvement through the discussion of suitable subjects.”
Many well-known local residents have graced the roles of The Fortnightly, over its long history.
Early member W.C. McClelland served the organization from 1889 until his death in 1925. Physician and Coroner Earnest Abernathy was a member from 1956 until 1996, along with Judge Alexander W. Acheson, a descendant of one of Washington County’s oldest families, from 1954 through 75; Reverend Reginald E. Dozer from 1959 until 1983; attorney James McCreight from 1954 until 95; Observer-Reporter Publisher John L.S. Northrop from 1969 until 1976; and farmer, historian and Meadowcroft Museum founder Albert Miller from 1985 until 1994.
Several unwritten rules have emerged over the years to guide The Fortnightly speakers. First, partisan politics and religion are not appropriate topics for discussion. Second, speakers should refrain from framing their talk around their career or profession. Third, the weekly discussion topic is presented to the membership in the form of a riddle and not disclosed until the speaker delivers the presentation. Members are encouraged to bring guests to hear their presentations and to introduce prospective new members to The Fortnightly program.
Since becoming a member, I have learned about the underground railroad in Washington County; the history of William Marshal, a medieval knight, Anglo-Norman soldier and statesman, who served five English kings; and plans to deflect wayward asteroids heading for our planet.
Over the years, topics have run the gamut from philosophy, science, history to the newspaper comics. When I return from a meeting of The Fortnightly there is always an interesting topic and often visual aids to discuss with my wife.
Recently, efforts have been undertaken to make The Fortnightly more relevant for the college community that surrounds our meetings and toward the public at large. At the suggestion of former member and humanist Richard Haddad, a scholarship was established that rewards a W&J student who is majoring in one of the liberal arts. Each year, the recipient of the scholarship is invited to become the designated speaker at an April meeting.
The Fortnightly’s membership realized it was sitting on a treasure trove of unique history and scholarship stretching back more than 130 years. A project is almost complete to digitize all of our records in the form of meeting minutes, and in some cases, entire lectures. All of the archives will be available to the public.
The challenge for The Fortnightly going forward will be to recruit new members who have the time to attend meetings and to prepare papers for presentation to the group. The challenge includes a dedicated effort to recruit more woman and minority participants. Each member is normally called on once every other year to address the gathering, so this requirement is not onerous. The reward in meeting a new and well rounded group of friends, eager to discuss topics outside the ordinary, far outweighs the time and trouble.
The longevity of an organization like The Fortnightly depends on its ability to stay vibrant and relevant from one generation to the next. At the same time, traditions and original purpose must be maintained.
The Fortnightly, has struck the right balance and will continue to provide a forum for learning and understanding.
In the words of scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson: “know more today about the world than you knew yesterday and lessen the suffering of others. You’d be surprised how far that gets you.”
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.