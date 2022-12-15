WOMEN of Southwestern PA will host its 14th annual Symphony of Food on Friday, Jan. 27, at Bella Sera Event Venue, located at 414 Morganza Road, Canonsburg.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 and must be purchased in advance online at www.womenofswpa.org
Area restaurants and chefs preparing their signature courses for dinner include Mediterra Bakehouse, Toscana Brick Oven, Giant Eagle Market District, Bella Sera Event Villa and Catering, Pastaio Cucina Rustica Italiana, Juniper Grill, and Signature Desserts.
WOMEN of Southwestern PA uses the funds raised to make grants to local nonprofits benefitting women and children. Over the past 22 years, WOMEN has donated over $877,000. Those who cannot attend the fundraiser are encouraged to donate or become corporate sponsors.
