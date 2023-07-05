When your family’s favorite dishes inevitably grow tired, a touch of sweetness may be all you need to freshen up the flavor of classic recipes. Keep tried-and-true dinners on the table with a simple addition that complements the tastes you know and love: fresh fruit.

With its craveable texture and crunch, balanced sweetness and beautiful golden red color, an option like Envy Apples can be enjoyed as part of delicious meals. While they’re often best served fresh or paired with cheese boards, sandwiches or mocktails, their sweetness also plays up when combined with pasta, shrimp, Parmesan, toasted almonds and more in this Apples and Pesto Farfalle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In