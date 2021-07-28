The Washington Salvation Army’s Superhero Drive Thru, which included more than 20 superheroes and princesses along with real life heroes from The Washington County Sheriffs Department, Mt. Pleasant Township Police Department, Fort Cherry Fire Department and Fort Cherry Ambulance Co., raised more than $5,000 to help support The Washington Salvation Army’s Back to School Efforts. Donations can still be made toward the effort by mailing a check to at 60 E Maiden St Washington PA 15301.
