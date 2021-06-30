Elizabeth Brudnock, Benjamin Archer and Megan Jacobs were recipients of $1,000 West Greene Area Lions Club scholarships. Brudnock is the daughter of Ben and Sandy Brudnock of Sycamore. She will be attending California University of Pennsylvania and will major in business administration. Archer is the son of Dave and Robin Archer of West Finley. He will attend Lakeland College and will major is agricultural business. Jacobs is the daughter of David Jacobs of Graysville and Amy Thomas of Holbrook. She will be working toward her doctorate in physical therapy at Slippery Rock. Pictured, from left, are Brudnock; Jeff Polander, West Greene teacher and Lions Club member; Archer; and Jacobs.
